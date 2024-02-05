Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lowered by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

