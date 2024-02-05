Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By Roth Capital

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $85.60 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. FMR LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

