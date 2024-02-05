Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

