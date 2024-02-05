Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $419.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $458.13.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.