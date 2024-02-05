Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for M/I Homes, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MHO opened at $125.48 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 354.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

