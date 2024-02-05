Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

