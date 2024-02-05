Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Issued By Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

SLF opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.