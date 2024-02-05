Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $187.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.02. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.