Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.08.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $187.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.02. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
