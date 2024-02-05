Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

