Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,214 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,008. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

