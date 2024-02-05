RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADCOM in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

