Ralph Lauren Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

