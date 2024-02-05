Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RPD opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
