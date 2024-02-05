Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

