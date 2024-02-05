Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla acquired 5,400 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

