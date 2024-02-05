RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.67% of RB Global worth $645,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RB Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 301,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 50.4% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460,858 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $519,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

