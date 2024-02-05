Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.12% of Regal Rexnord worth $485,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 60.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,977 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $139.30 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

