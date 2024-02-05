Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $167.04 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

