Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

