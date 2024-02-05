Research Analysts Offer Predictions for adidas AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $95.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

