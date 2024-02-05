Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nextracker Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Nextracker in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Nextracker Stock Up 2.6 %

NXT stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.