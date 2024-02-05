Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URE opened at C$2.69 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$715.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Insider Activity

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$151,574.26. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$151,574.26. Insiders sold a total of 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $640,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

