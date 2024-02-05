Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2024 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/25/2024 – CSX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/16/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.
- 12/21/2023 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
