Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2024 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2024 – CSX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/21/2023 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

