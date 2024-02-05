Research Analysts Set Expectations for Azenta, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Azenta in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

AZTA stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

