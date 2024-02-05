Research Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Apparel, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Delta Apparel in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

NYSE:DLA opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

