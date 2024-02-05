Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):
- 2/1/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Seagate Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2024 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.
Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $92,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.