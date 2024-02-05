ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

