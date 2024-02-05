Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

