Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AES were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

