Reviewing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yiren Digital and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.80 $173.24 million $3.13 1.43 9F $494.09 million 0.06 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats 9F on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides suite of financial and lifestyle services in the People's Republic of China. It delivers insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses to augment their overall well-being and security. The company also provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.