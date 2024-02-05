Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $4,380,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

