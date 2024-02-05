Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Riskified Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Riskified by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

