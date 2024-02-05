Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.