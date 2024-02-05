Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROL opened at $44.02 on Monday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

