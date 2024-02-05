Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $200.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.