Roth Capital Comments on Clearfield, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearfield in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $23,992,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,474,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

