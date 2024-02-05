Roth Capital Comments on MGIC Investment Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

MTG stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

