Roth Mkm Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $31.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $418,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

