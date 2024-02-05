Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

TSE:RY opened at C$131.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.84. The stock has a market cap of C$185.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3405359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

