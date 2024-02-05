Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to “Outperform”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $354.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $327.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.81.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:CI opened at $323.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.51. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.