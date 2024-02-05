Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $123.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

