Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

SAFE stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $25,605,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Safehold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Safehold by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

