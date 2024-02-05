Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

