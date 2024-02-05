Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

