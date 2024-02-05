Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

