Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE HLI opened at $126.90 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

