Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,411. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

