Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $916.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 907,208 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 752,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 744,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 686,787 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

