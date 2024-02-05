SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $232.73 million during the quarter.

SelectQuote stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 271.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

