SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $232.73 million during the quarter.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
SelectQuote stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.43.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
