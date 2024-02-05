Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.19.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

