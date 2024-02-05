SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 57.60.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 48.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of 49.12. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 53.40.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $26,987,000.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.